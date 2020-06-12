/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM
151 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Concord, NC
Brookwood North
9 Units Available
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
3 Units Available
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
Concord Pointe Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
14 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
45 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
38 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1258 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Glen, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located just outside of Charlotte in the thriving city of Concord, NC.
43 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
1 Unit Available
4118 Appleton Hollow Avenue Northwest
4118 Appleton Hollow Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2124 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Hartsell School
1 Unit Available
733 Gaylan Court Southwest
733 Gaylan Court Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1180 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
714 Meridian Court Southwest
714 Meridian Court Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
1512 Cambridge Heights Place NW
1512 Cambridge Heights Place Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1303 sqft
Great Home with an Open Floor Plan Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
3520 Cedar Springs Drive SW
3520 Cedar Springs Drive Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
4192 Pegwell Avenue SW
4192 Pegwell Ave SW, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1493 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
10323 Rutledge Ridge DR NW
10323 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest, Concord, NC
Available 06/20/20 Fullerton Place Rental Property - Property Id: 289067 Interesting third floor, 6 bedrooms and 5.5 big bathrooms and awesome woods private backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
1029 Meadowbrook Lane SW
1029 Meadowbrook Lane Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
Spacious Concord Home with Covered Back Porch Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
3902 Kellybrook Drive
3902 Kellybrook Drive, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2327 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,327 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
1557 Kindred Circle
1557 Kindred Circle Northwest, Concord, NC
Great 4 Bedroom Home in Concord - Subdivision: Havenbrook Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Square Feet: 1563 Garage/Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage Year Built: 2006 Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater Schools: Winecoff Elem.
1 Unit Available
4277 Maybrook Court, SW
4277 Maybrook Court Southwest, Concord, NC
- Beautiful 2 story home. Open kitchen and formal dining room. Master bath includes dual vanity, tub and separate shower.
Northlight
1 Unit Available
366 Hillandale Ave NE
366 Hillandale St NE, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Porperty is only 1 year old!! - Newer construction with luxury finishes. Granite counter tops, luxury plank flooring, and many other upgrades. (RLNE3224298)
South Historic Concord
1 Unit Available
210 Union St S
210 Union Street South, Concord, NC
Your won't believe this historic home in Concord. The home has been remodeled with tons up updates. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and much,much more.
1 Unit Available
3020 Rockingham Court Southwest
3020 Rockingham Court Southwest, Concord, NC
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
4101 Whitney Place Northwest
4101 Whitney Place Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1673 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
5544 Lemley Road Northwest
5544 Lemley Road Northwest, Concord, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
272 Epworth Street Northwest
272 Epworth Street Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
