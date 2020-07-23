/
cabarrus county
Last updated July 23 2020
201 Apartments for rent in Cabarrus County, NC📍
18 Units Available
Cabarrus Country Club
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
19 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1316 sqft
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
2 Units Available
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly apartment homes with pool, sun deck, playground and fitness center. Conveniently located within one mile of I-85 and I-485 and near Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
12 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
7 Units Available
Brookwood North
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,341
1358 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
2 Units Available
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Concord Pointe Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
28 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
12 Units Available
Hartsell School
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
6 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
1 Unit Available
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerlin at Concord in Concord. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Glen, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located just outside of Charlotte in the thriving city of Concord, NC.
1 Unit Available
822 Fisher Street
822 Fisher Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Come see this newly renovated home with new paint throughout and flooring throughout. Convenient location and great layout. Self show property through Rently This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
Central Drive South
230 Parkway Avenue Northwest
230 Parkway Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1725 sqft
This wonderful home nestled away off 29 in Concord, features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen with upgraded black appliances. Beaming wood floor throughout the main level.
1 Unit Available
2051 Moss Creek Drive
2051 Moss Creek Drive, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the desirable Canterfield subdivision. This spacious home boasts fresh paint, new carpet and new flooring. The master bedroom includes garden tub, separate shower and two master bath sinks.
1 Unit Available
1106 Lane Street
1106 Lane Street, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
948 sqft
Beautiful Duplex with lots of features, 2 beds, large eat in kitchen, harwood floors with a great layout. Convenient to schools shopping and I-85. Must see today. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
2627 Wind Song Court
2627 Wind Song Court, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1382 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
Midway West
502 Rogers Lake Road
502 Rogers Lake Rd, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1260 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! Located at the cross streets of Rogers Lake E and Branch St.
1 Unit Available
200 Spaniel Drive
200 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
2332 sqft
New Luxury Townhome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nf floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and our "Houndswash" pet spa.
1 Unit Available
8623 Saucercup Terrace
8623 Saucercup Terrace, Harrisburg, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2343 sqft
Spacious cabarrus county home with large 4 bedrooms and a luxury owners suite featuring tray ceiling & sitting area, M Bath features Dual vanity, Separate shower & deep soaking tub. Office on Main Floor.
1 Unit Available
8240 Chatham Oaks Drive
8240 Chatham Oaks Drive, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1873 sqft
3 bedroom, bonus room which could be fourth bedroom, 2 full baths, double car garage. Washer/dryer connection Fenced backyard Self-scheduled viewing at your convenience without the need to make an appointment.
1 Unit Available
272 Epworth Street Northwest
272 Epworth Street Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
206 Spaniel Drive
206 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2356 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony.Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.
1 Unit Available
202 Spaniel drive
202 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2356 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd fl balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cabarrus County area include York Technical College, Guilford College, Catawba College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Concord, and Rock Hill have apartments for rent.
