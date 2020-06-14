/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM
20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Concord, NC
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,116
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Results within 5 miles of Concord
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
5 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
$
Harris - Houston
20 Units Available
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,012
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1444 sqft
Easy access to I-485 and University City Blvd. Spacious, furnished units include all appliances, cable TV, ice maker and washer/dryer hook-ups. Business center, media room, volleyball court, pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Harris - Houston
Contact for Availability
The Mill
11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$605
1249 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$580
1504 sqft
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Washington Heights
Contact for Availability
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1262 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
4765 Shire Court
4765 Shire Court, Harrisburg, NC
1 Bedroom
$600
1974 sqft
********This listing is for one room in a 3br home****** we are a couple renting spare bedrooms in a 3 bedroom house. Bedroom are fully furnished as shown in pictures. Room has a spacious two door closet with plenty of built in shelves for storage.
Results within 10 miles of Concord
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
52 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
12 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bradfield Farms
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,025
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1112 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
27 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
North Charlotte
1 Unit Available
3267 Noda Boulevard
3267 Noda Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom contemporary 2nd floor condo located in Noda. Coded access to the building for extra security. Open floor plan with hardwood floors in kitchen and great room.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Charlotte
1 Unit Available
1111 Herrin Ave
1111 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
800 sqft
The NoDa Garden Spot 2 br 1 & 2 baths plus salad - Property Id: 100390 Walk to NoDa restaurants, grocery stores & rail from this garden style cottage apartment with a real garden.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
20101 Henderson Road
20101 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1026 sqft
FURNISHED and WATERFRONT first floor Lake Norman condo For Rent! Newer flooring in main areas and newer fixtures. Great Room has fireplace and is open to Dining Room.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Sugar Creek
1 Unit Available
5984 Cougar Lane
5984 Cougar Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
5984 Cougar Lane Available 06/26/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is located in the sought after Huntington Ridge community.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
19909 Henderson Road
19909 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
999 sqft
FURNISHED and WATERFRONT SECOND FLOOR condo on Lake Norman! The Entry Hall leads to the Great Room with wood burning fireplace, there is a galley style Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer and Dining Room with sliding
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
726 Southwest Drive
726 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
937 sqft
726 Southwest Drive - Every day really is vacation with the most beautiful views of Lake Norman from your private balcony and master bedroom! Nicely furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo available in Davidson Landing, perfect for easy life at the lake
Similar Pages
Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsConcord 3 BedroomsConcord Accessible ApartmentsConcord Apartments under $800
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Apartments with GarageConcord Apartments with GymConcord Apartments with Hardwood FloorsConcord Apartments with Move-in SpecialsConcord Apartments with Parking