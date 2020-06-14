Apartment List
/
NC
/
concord
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:13 PM

90 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Concord, NC

If you're considering getting a one-bedroom apartment in Concord, NC, you're making a great move, both for your enjoyment of life and your career. Ideal for later-career professionals... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,142
784 sqft
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
658 sqft
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,116
890 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
41 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
770 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Hartsell School
20 Units Available
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$857
615 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
33 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
773 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Glen, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located just outside of Charlotte in the thriving city of Concord, NC.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:38pm
Logan
1 Unit Available
112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest
112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Concord. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter-tops and microwave above the stove. Bathroom has a tiled shower with tub. Hardwood flooring laminate throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Concord
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
104 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Results within 5 miles of Concord
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
University City North
8 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
994 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
University City North
19 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prosperity Church Road
32 Units Available
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
809 sqft
Pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes located in University Area. Within easy reach of I-77, I-84 and I-495. Each residence features wood-burning fireplaces, garden-style bathtubs and spacious balconies or patios. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prosperity Church Road
13 Units Available
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
868 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prosperity Church Road
6 Units Available
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
680 sqft
Garden-style apartments with gourmet kitchens, ceramic tile floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets with extra storage, patio/balcony and washer-dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to I-85 and I-77.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Newell
13 Units Available
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
907 sqft
Luxury apartments located near UNC Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. Variety of spacious floor plans, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Community features laundry, gorgeous fitness center, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
College Downs
6 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
652 sqft
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
College Downs
8 Units Available
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
866 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
University City North
16 Units Available
Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
728 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
835 sqft
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Mineral Springs
165 Units Available
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
782 sqft
Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
University City North
36 Units Available
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
798 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prosperity Church Road
15 Units Available
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$978
890 sqft
Community amenities include a tennis court, fire pit, playground and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces, and have been recently renovated. Route 24 provides access to the best shopping and dining around.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prosperity Church Road
5 Units Available
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
760 sqft
Pet-friendly community conveniently near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Northlake Mall. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens featuring the latest appliances. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool and tennis court.

Concord City Guide

If you're considering getting a one-bedroom apartment in Concord, NC, you're making a great move, both for your enjoyment of life and your career. Ideal for later-career professionals, Concord offers a variety of things to do and places to see and a lifestyle that's tough to beat. Just 20 miles northeast of Charlotte, Concord is popular among people who want to live just outside the buzz and bustle of the big city but still be close enough to take easy access of it. Here's what you need to know

View full City Guide

If you're considering getting a one-bedroom apartment in Concord, NC, you're making a great move, both for your enjoyment of life and your career. Ideal for later-career professionals, Concord offers a variety of things to do and places to see and a lifestyle that's tough to beat. Just 20 miles northeast of Charlotte, Concord is popular among people who want to live just outside the buzz and bustle of the big city but still be close enough to take easy access of it. Here's what you need to know about one-bedrooms in the city.

Average Rental Prices

Rental prices in Concord, NC are pleasantly low, with the average price for a one-bedroom apartment being about $700/month. While most one-bedroom units are apartments, it's also possible to find smaller, older homes on lots with yards and lots of street parking.

While the rental prices are cheap compared to many other places in the country, they're especially surprising when you take into account that Concord has a healthy mix of both white- and blue-collar jobs and that many people here enjoy good careers in administrative support, management occupations and sales jobs. As if that weren't enough, people in Concord are also significantly more educated than people in many other parts of the country, with 30.11 percent of the population holding a bachelor's degree.

Benefits of One-Bedroom Apartments

One-bedroom apartments have many benefits. In addition to being easy to clean, they're also the ideal size for young professionals and couples. What's more, they also represent some of the cheapest real estates in the city, aside from the studio apartments available in the downtown area.

During the off-season, a one-bedroom apartment will be simple and efficient to heat and will feel cozy and comfortable during chilly nights.

Where Concord's One-Bedrooms Are Located

Most of Concord's one-bedroom apartments are located in the downtown area, in the region of Starmount Park Blvd and Glen Afton Blvd.

This region is attractive since the units here typically feature lots of amenities, including washer/dryer hookups, patios, granite counters, hardwood floors, pools and 24-hour security. What's more, it's just a short walk, bike ride or drive from the activities of the downtown region.

Renting an apartment in this region will make it easy to head down to Sea Life Charlotte-Concord, take a walk in Dorton Park, sample some wines at Cougar Run Winery or just head downtown for a bite to eat at any of the mouthwatering local establishments.

As if that weren't enough, most of these units have on-campus pools, which offers the perfect opportunity to relax and unwind after a long day of work.

Moving to Concord, NC

Today, there are dozens of reasons to get a one-bedroom apartment in Concord, NC. Not only is the rent reasonable, but the units are also attractive, and the amenities are plentiful. Secure a rental in one of Concord's popular apartment neighborhoods and enjoy easy walking distance to downtown, great neighbors and a lifestyle that would make virtually anyone jealous.

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsConcord 3 BedroomsConcord Accessible ApartmentsConcord Apartments under $800
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Apartments with GarageConcord Apartments with GymConcord Apartments with Hardwood FloorsConcord Apartments with Move-in SpecialsConcord Apartments with Parking
Concord Apartments with PoolConcord Apartments with Washer-DryerConcord Dog Friendly ApartmentsConcord Furnished ApartmentsConcord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College