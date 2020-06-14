90 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Concord, NC

If you're considering getting a one-bedroom apartment in Concord, NC, you're making a great move, both for your enjoyment of life and your career. Ideal for later-career professionals, Concord offers a variety of things to do and places to see and a lifestyle that's tough to beat. Just 20 miles northeast of Charlotte, Concord is popular among people who want to live just outside the buzz and bustle of the big city but still be close enough to take easy access of it. Here's what you need to know about one-bedrooms in the city.

Average Rental Prices

Rental prices in Concord, NC are pleasantly low, with the average price for a one-bedroom apartment being about $700/month. While most one-bedroom units are apartments, it's also possible to find smaller, older homes on lots with yards and lots of street parking.

While the rental prices are cheap compared to many other places in the country, they're especially surprising when you take into account that Concord has a healthy mix of both white- and blue-collar jobs and that many people here enjoy good careers in administrative support, management occupations and sales jobs. As if that weren't enough, people in Concord are also significantly more educated than people in many other parts of the country, with 30.11 percent of the population holding a bachelor's degree.

Benefits of One-Bedroom Apartments

One-bedroom apartments have many benefits. In addition to being easy to clean, they're also the ideal size for young professionals and couples. What's more, they also represent some of the cheapest real estates in the city, aside from the studio apartments available in the downtown area.

During the off-season, a one-bedroom apartment will be simple and efficient to heat and will feel cozy and comfortable during chilly nights.

Where Concord's One-Bedrooms Are Located

Most of Concord's one-bedroom apartments are located in the downtown area, in the region of Starmount Park Blvd and Glen Afton Blvd.

This region is attractive since the units here typically feature lots of amenities, including washer/dryer hookups, patios, granite counters, hardwood floors, pools and 24-hour security. What's more, it's just a short walk, bike ride or drive from the activities of the downtown region.

Renting an apartment in this region will make it easy to head down to Sea Life Charlotte-Concord, take a walk in Dorton Park, sample some wines at Cougar Run Winery or just head downtown for a bite to eat at any of the mouthwatering local establishments.

As if that weren't enough, most of these units have on-campus pools, which offers the perfect opportunity to relax and unwind after a long day of work.

Moving to Concord, NC

Today, there are dozens of reasons to get a one-bedroom apartment in Concord, NC. Not only is the rent reasonable, but the units are also attractive, and the amenities are plentiful. Secure a rental in one of Concord's popular apartment neighborhoods and enjoy easy walking distance to downtown, great neighbors and a lifestyle that would make virtually anyone jealous.