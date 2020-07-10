Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020

124 Apartments for rent in Concord, NC with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,046
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Last updated July 10
20 Units Available
Cabarrus Country Club
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Last updated July 10
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1258 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Glen, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located just outside of Charlotte in the thriving city of Concord, NC.
Last updated July 10
21 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Last updated July 10
7 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Last updated July 10
19 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.

Last updated July 10
Contact for Availability
North Historic Concord
19 Yorktown St NW
19 Yorktown Street Northwest, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
1 bedroom apartment in Historic home off Yortown St. - Available 6/1/20 Beautiful apartment is in historic district of Concord. 5 minute walk to downtown. This large home was restored and separated into 3 apts.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Moss Creek
9576 Mahland Court North West
9576 Mahland Court Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3400 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, with a loft and bonus room, 3 bathroom house in Concord. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, Microwave, hardwood floors, community pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.

Last updated July 9
Contact for Availability
653 Nannyberry Ln
653 Nannyberry Lane, Concord, NC
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Hallstead community is everything you are looking for! The open floor plan is great for entertaining! Kitchen features a stainless steel appliance package which includes a stove, refrigerator,

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Logan
379 Maiden Ln Sw
379 Maiden Lane Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Recently built home (2018) in quiet neighborhood, close to downtown Concord, shopping and access to I-85. Includes open floor plan with new stainless steel appliances and laundry hook-up.
Results within 1 mile of Concord
Last updated July 10
102 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Highland Creek
10025 Dominion Village Drive
10025 Dominion Village Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1873 sqft
Beutiful rental opportunity in Highland Creek. Community offers pools, tennis court, and walking trails. Two car garage with storage space available. Brand new washer and dryer included. Hardwood flooring throughout. Tile in bathrooms.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
6411 Town Hall Pl
6411 Town Hall Place, Harrisburg, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1225 sqft
Top floor condo in Harrisburg Town Center. This unit has a split three bedroom two bath plan.
Results within 5 miles of Concord
Last updated July 10
37 Units Available
University City North
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1402 sqft
Novel Research Park is your everyday retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here, you are both connected to city and set apart - close enough to get anywhere easily but far enough to unwind in piece.
Last updated July 10
23 Units Available
University City North
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Last updated July 10
9 Units Available
Harris - Houston
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Last updated July 10
20 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1399 sqft
Pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes located in University Area. Within easy reach of I-77, I-84 and I-495. Each residence features wood-burning fireplaces, garden-style bathtubs and spacious balconies or patios. Garage car parking available.
Last updated July 10
10 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1391 sqft
Beautiful brick and vinyl exteriors with quaint and charming landscape. Well-lit interior spaces with fireplace, spacious seating areas, fully-equipped kitchen and dining area. Built-in bookshelves and large closets.
Last updated July 10
236 Units Available
Bainbridge Research Park
1701 J N Pease Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1398 sqft
Bainbridge Research Park is a unique apartment community designed to offer the kind of intangibles and comforts that inspire residents to live their most fulfilling lives.
Last updated July 10
19 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
Last updated July 10
10 Units Available
University City North
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$889
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Last updated July 10
23 Units Available
University City North
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Last updated July 10
32 Units Available
University City North
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Last updated July 10
8 Units Available
College Downs
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,141
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,476
1271 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.

July 2020 Concord Rent Report

July 2020 Concord Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Concord Rent Report. Concord rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Concord rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Concord rents held steady over the past month

Concord rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Concord stand at $816 for a one-bedroom apartment and $952 for a two-bedroom. Concord's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Concord over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Concord rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Concord, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Concord is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Concord's median two-bedroom rent of $952 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Concord fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Concord than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Concord.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

