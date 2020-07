Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal playground pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Are you in the market for a luxury apartment in Concord, NC? Look no further than Hawthorne at Concord, a brand-new luxury apartment community in one of the most convenient locations in Concord. This trend-setting resort-style apartment community will give you everything you need for a comfortable, convenient lifestyle, all within minutes of Charlotte's popular Uptown district.Inside each apartment, the luxury amenities continue. Choose from a 1, 2 or 3-bedroom floor plan, each furnished with high-end features and finishes.Hawthorne at Concord has been carefully designed to mirror the amenities and comforts of a luxury resort. When you are at home, you will have everything you need and more right at your fingertips.