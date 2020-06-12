Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM

150 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Concord, NC

Concord holds an $809 median rent rate and contains 20 constituent neighborhoods across its 60.3 square miles of land. It is a highly desirable place to live, with a fast-growing real...
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
983 sqft
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1334 sqft
Redwood™ Concord is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
38 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1028 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Glen, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located just outside of Charlotte in the thriving city of Concord, NC.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1232 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
41 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1220 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Hartsell School
22 Units Available
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Brookwood North
8 Units Available
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1093 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
45 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1302 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1164 sqft
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Locke Mill Plaza
1 Buffalo Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
1 Buffalo Ave NW Unit 76 Available 06/22/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath condo at Loke Mill Plaza - 2 bdr./1.5 ba. condo in locke mill. easy access. range, dishwasher and refrigerator. walking distance to downtown. (RLNE5853816)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
66 Douglas Ave
66 Douglas Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
923 sqft
2bed/1bath, Completely Remodeled, Close to CMC, Landscape Maintenance included - This 2 bed 1 bath house is in a very nice neighborhood close to Downtown Concord & Carolina's Northeast Hospital/CMC.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Logan
1 Unit Available
121 High Ave SW
121 High Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$999
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 121 High Ave SW in Concord. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
165 Pounds Ave SW
165 Pounds Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/1.5BA, 2-story town home style apartment. Large eat-in-kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter top space. The great room with apass through bar to kitchen, first floor washer/dryer hookups. Patio. Two designated parking spaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
107 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
582 Easy Street
582 Easy Street, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1080 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
726 Orphanage Road
726 Orphanage Road, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 726 Orphanage Road in Kannapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
University City North
17 Units Available
Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
23 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1196 sqft
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Harris - Houston
12 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1051 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
University City North
8 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Prosperity Church Road
33 Units Available
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1162 sqft
Pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes located in University Area. Within easy reach of I-77, I-84 and I-495. Each residence features wood-burning fireplaces, garden-style bathtubs and spacious balconies or patios. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
University City North
16 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.

Concord City Guide

Concord holds an $809 median rent rate and contains 20 constituent neighborhoods across its 60.3 square miles of land. It is a highly desirable place to live, with a fast-growing real estate market too. The year-over-year appreciation is currently at 7.72 percent versus the 4.34 percent state and 5.14 percent national averages. The city has a growing population, which went up by 57 percent from 2000 to 2016, and it's actually 7th on the list of top-growing American cities (by population). A big

View full City Guide

Concord holds an $809 median rent rate and contains 20 constituent neighborhoods across its 60.3 square miles of land. It is a highly desirable place to live, with a fast-growing real estate market too. The year-over-year appreciation is currently at 7.72 percent versus the 4.34 percent state and 5.14 percent national averages.

The city has a growing population, which went up by 57 percent from 2000 to 2016, and it's actually 7th on the list of top-growing American cities (by population). A big reason for this is because the city holds the top position for business growth. This contributes to the city ranking 33rd for job growth.

Apartment Rentals in Concord

Concord is an affordable city to rent a two-bedroom. The apartments typically run $600 to $900 a month. You can even find two-bedroom houses and mini homes for approximately $750 to $1,000 monthly here.

A two-bedroom rental gives you the perfect amount of space, and it's great for younger families and even professional couples with a desire for office space. There are many options on the market. The city's vacancy rate is 11 percent, and 31.9 percent of those properties are up for rent.

Central Living in Concord

Most apartment rentals are in central and west Concord. However, there are places available all throughout the city at varying price points. You are better off living near your work or school. Concorde holds an 18 Walk Score, which is very low.

Below are some neighborhoods in Concord with better Walk Score rankings.

  • South Corban Ave (66)
  • Downtown Concord (63)
  • Brookwood North (36)
  • Logan (35)

Most other neighborhoods have Walk Score ratings below 20, making it nearly essential to own a car. Brookwood North is a hidden gem from the mix, and it's one of the most rental dense areas in the city.

However, South Corban Ave is an area that ranks much higher. In fact, this rating suggests that you can handle most errands by foot.

There are often affordable apartments for rent around Branchview Dr SE and Corban Ave SE. Further toward Church St S and off Union St S are two other prime areas to find rental properties. Additionally, Church St N near Carolina Mall has affordable upscale apartments for rent.

Best Neighborhoods for 2 Bedrooms in Concord

Everything to the west is more expensive, especially around Poplar Tent Rd. This area is home to many luxury condos and townhouses in the $1,000 to $1,500 range. It can also be pricey near Charlotte Motor Speedway, where many places rent for $750 to $900 a month. The rent rates settle down on the east end though, which is where you find most places running $600 to $800 monthly .

For absolute affordability, check the downtown, North Concord, Central Dr near US Route 29 and around Wilshire Ave SW. These areas all have real estate prices that are half to a third of what you would find in the priciest neighborhoods of Concord and are perfect for those on a budget.

