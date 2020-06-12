150 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Concord, NC

Concord holds an $809 median rent rate and contains 20 constituent neighborhoods across its 60.3 square miles of land. It is a highly desirable place to live, with a fast-growing real estate market too. The year-over-year appreciation is currently at 7.72 percent versus the 4.34 percent state and 5.14 percent national averages.

The city has a growing population, which went up by 57 percent from 2000 to 2016, and it's actually 7th on the list of top-growing American cities (by population). A big reason for this is because the city holds the top position for business growth. This contributes to the city ranking 33rd for job growth.

Apartment Rentals in Concord

Concord is an affordable city to rent a two-bedroom. The apartments typically run $600 to $900 a month. You can even find two-bedroom houses and mini homes for approximately $750 to $1,000 monthly here.

A two-bedroom rental gives you the perfect amount of space, and it's great for younger families and even professional couples with a desire for office space. There are many options on the market. The city's vacancy rate is 11 percent, and 31.9 percent of those properties are up for rent.

Central Living in Concord

Most apartment rentals are in central and west Concord. However, there are places available all throughout the city at varying price points. You are better off living near your work or school. Concorde holds an 18 Walk Score, which is very low.

Below are some neighborhoods in Concord with better Walk Score rankings.

South Corban Ave (66)

Downtown Concord (63)

Brookwood North (36)

Logan (35)

Most other neighborhoods have Walk Score ratings below 20, making it nearly essential to own a car. Brookwood North is a hidden gem from the mix, and it's one of the most rental dense areas in the city.

However, South Corban Ave is an area that ranks much higher. In fact, this rating suggests that you can handle most errands by foot.

There are often affordable apartments for rent around Branchview Dr SE and Corban Ave SE. Further toward Church St S and off Union St S are two other prime areas to find rental properties. Additionally, Church St N near Carolina Mall has affordable upscale apartments for rent.

Best Neighborhoods for 2 Bedrooms in Concord

Everything to the west is more expensive, especially around Poplar Tent Rd. This area is home to many luxury condos and townhouses in the $1,000 to $1,500 range. It can also be pricey near Charlotte Motor Speedway, where many places rent for $750 to $900 a month. The rent rates settle down on the east end though, which is where you find most places running $600 to $800 monthly .

For absolute affordability, check the downtown, North Concord, Central Dr near US Route 29 and around Wilshire Ave SW. These areas all have real estate prices that are half to a third of what you would find in the priciest neighborhoods of Concord and are perfect for those on a budget.