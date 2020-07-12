Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Concord, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Concord apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1316 sqft
Opulence abounds at Century Afton Ridge, Concord, NC. Designer apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters sit alongside a resort-style pool complex featuring clubhouse, coffee bar, and grill. Close to the I-85 for commuting ease.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,046
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1202 sqft
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
19 Units Available
Cabarrus Country Club
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
20 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly apartment homes with pool, sun deck, playground and fitness center. Conveniently located within one mile of I-85 and I-485 and near Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
13 Units Available
Hartsell School
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1334 sqft
Redwood™ Concord is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
21 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1258 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Glen, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located just outside of Charlotte in the thriving city of Concord, NC.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
1 Unit Available
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerlin at Concord in Concord. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4192 Pegwell Avenue SW
4192 Pegwell Ave SW, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1493 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,493 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
202 Spaniel drive
202 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2356 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd fl balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
206 Spaniel Drive
206 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2356 sqft
New Luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony.Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1512 Cambridge Heights Place NW
1512 Cambridge Heights Place Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1303 sqft
Great Home with an Open Floor Plan Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
200 Spaniel Drive
200 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
2332 sqft
New Luxury Townhome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nf floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and our "Houndswash" pet spa.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
208 Spaniel Drive
208 Spaniel Drive Southeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
2386 sqft
New luxury TownHome community. Private keyless entry, two car garage, back patio and 2nd floor balcony. Dog park with agility equipment and their own Houndswood pet spa.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Moss Creek
9576 Mahland Court North West
9576 Mahland Court Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3400 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, with a loft and bonus room, 3 bathroom house in Concord. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, Microwave, hardwood floors, community pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4153 Broadstairs Drive
4153 Broadstairs Southwest Drive, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1135 sqft
Appliance Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,135 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 56

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
143 Hillcrest Ave SE
143 Hillcrest Avenue Southeast, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2400 sqft
143 Hillcrest Ave SE Available 04/10/20 Ranch with basement 5 minutes to downtown Concord - AVAILABLE 4.10.20 4 bedroom, 2 bath home only 5 minutes from downtown Concord near or in historic district.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4867 Aldridge Place
4867 Aldridge Place, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1914 sqft
Located just north of the Speedway in the Convington neighborhood of Concord is a great two story home for rent! This home has 3 bedrooms plus a bonus up and a master bedroom down. Master features a garden tub and stand up shower. Yard is fenced.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3033 Winners Circle SW
3033 Winners Circle Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1483 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,483 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Cabarrus Country Club
533 Montgrove Pl.
533 Montgrove Place Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2712 sqft
Another beautiful Niblock home in a great community with all the amenities. Enjoy living in the neighborhood where while you re building your new home near by. Kitchen opens to great room, Hardwood floors in Kitchen and Breakfast areas.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6530 Lynwood Drive NW
6530 Lynwood Drive Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1768 sqft
This Full Brick Ranch features 3 Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths sitting on over 1/2 Acre. This home has been totally updated.
City Guide for Concord, NC

Greetings, future Tar Heel State renters, and welcome to your Concord, North Carolina apartment hunting nerve center! Situated a mere 20 miles northeast of uptown Charlotte, Concord is a popular living locale for families, singles, and retirees alike and features some of the Piedmont Region’s most affordable and diverse renting options. Are you ready to join the nearly 80,000 proud peeps who call Concord home? Of course you are! But before you pack your bags and hit the streets (or scour the ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Concord? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Concord, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Concord apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

