Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator gym parking pool garage internet access media room alarm system bbq/grill

Of all the scenes in one's lifetime, the parts where luxury and style come together in a singular time and place are truly extraordinary. The place where it happens now - Venue. A high-end, luxury apartment community, Venue is the newest premier living destination in the highly regarded Elizabeth neighborhood of bustling Charlotte, North Carolina. Located within minutes of this urban area's most progressive major employers, Venue is convenient to tree-lined streets and parks and within walking distance of chic restaurants, popular nightlife and the city's most distinctive shops.