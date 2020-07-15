All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

The Union

1201 Campus Pointe Ct · (704) 802-1553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC 28262
Washington Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$935

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

A1-2

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

A1S-1

$960

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

B2-1

$700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

B2-2

$720

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

3 Bedrooms

C3-1

$630

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1262 sqft

C3-2

$650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1262 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Union.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
game room
internet access
lobby
yoga
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC. We are less than one mile away from campus and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options. Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments come complete with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. Our pet-friendly apartments are fully furnished and feature a well-equipped kitchen with dishwasher, modern appliances, washer and dryer, and spacious closets. The Union community has a 24-hour fitness center, yoga center, resort-style pool, clubhouse with a rec room, business center and a free shuttle to UNCC. Stop in for a tour – we’d love to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Water
Application Fee: Waived
Deposit: Waived or up to 2 months depending upon approval
Move-in Fees: Waived
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Parking fee. Full-size bedroom package with Desk, Living Room Package, and Dining Room Package All-Inclusive.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: 40 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Space Per Bedroom.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Union have any available units?
The Union offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $935, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $700, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $630. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does The Union have?
Some of The Union's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Union currently offering any rent specials?
The Union is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Union pet-friendly?
Yes, The Union is pet friendly.
Does The Union offer parking?
Yes, The Union offers parking.
Does The Union have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Union offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Union have a pool?
Yes, The Union has a pool.
Does The Union have accessible units?
Yes, The Union has accessible units.
Does The Union have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Union has units with dishwashers.
