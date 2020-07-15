Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry cable included carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse game room internet access lobby yoga

Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC. We are less than one mile away from campus and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options. Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments come complete with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. Our pet-friendly apartments are fully furnished and feature a well-equipped kitchen with dishwasher, modern appliances, washer and dryer, and spacious closets. The Union community has a 24-hour fitness center, yoga center, resort-style pool, clubhouse with a rec room, business center and a free shuttle to UNCC. Stop in for a tour – we’d love to meet you!