Amenities
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC. We are less than one mile away from campus and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options. Our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments come complete with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. Our pet-friendly apartments are fully furnished and feature a well-equipped kitchen with dishwasher, modern appliances, washer and dryer, and spacious closets. The Union community has a 24-hour fitness center, yoga center, resort-style pool, clubhouse with a rec room, business center and a free shuttle to UNCC. Stop in for a tour – we’d love to meet you!