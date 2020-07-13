All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Davy

Open Now until 5pm
514 E 35th St · (704) 313-1853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

514 E 35th St, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 601-2S · Avail. Sep 13

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 601-3I · Avail. Oct 13

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Davy.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
The Davy consists of 19 "Niche" apartments with 1 and 2 bedroom loft options available as well. The project is located at 514 E 35th street in Charlotte's eclectic arts district of NoDa.The Davy offers select one and two bedroom/bathroom apartments that are just steps from all the great restaurants and retail in NoDa boasting a walk score of 83. The neighborhood is eclectic with aspiring and seasonal artists, young professionals, musicians, families and many diverse cultural backgrounds. If you’re looking for a place to call home where you are more reliant on the soles of your shoes than the rising price of gas, The Davy is a place you can call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Davy have any available units?
The Davy has 2 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does The Davy have?
Some of The Davy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Davy currently offering any rent specials?
The Davy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Davy pet-friendly?
Yes, The Davy is pet friendly.
Does The Davy offer parking?
Yes, The Davy offers parking.
Does The Davy have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Davy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Davy have a pool?
No, The Davy does not have a pool.
Does The Davy have accessible units?
No, The Davy does not have accessible units.
Does The Davy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Davy has units with dishwashers.
