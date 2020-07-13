Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill bike storage

The Davy consists of 19 "Niche" apartments with 1 and 2 bedroom loft options available as well. The project is located at 514 E 35th street in Charlotte's eclectic arts district of NoDa.The Davy offers select one and two bedroom/bathroom apartments that are just steps from all the great restaurants and retail in NoDa boasting a walk score of 83. The neighborhood is eclectic with aspiring and seasonal artists, young professionals, musicians, families and many diverse cultural backgrounds. If you’re looking for a place to call home where you are more reliant on the soles of your shoes than the rising price of gas, The Davy is a place you can call home.