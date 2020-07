SkyHouse Uptown

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court 24hr concierge dog park fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access tennis court elevator gym bike storage clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments online portal pool table yoga

SKYHOUSE LUXURY APARTMENTS IN CHARLOTTE, NC



Welcome to a new standard of luxury apartment living. Nestled perfectly between Uptown Charlotte and the historic Fourth Ward, our high-rise towers are the perfect location for those seeking a modern residence in a thriving metropolitan community. Our Charlotte luxury apartments are close to the three-acre Fourth Ward Park, Johnson and Wales University, Bank of America Stadium, Discovery Place, and the Mint Museum. A nine-minute walk is all it takes to get to the center of Uptown Charlotte at Trade and Tryon.



An exceptional choice for all, SkyHouse(R) Uptown is a mere minutes from Fortune 500 companies, such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Duke Energy. It is also less than a ten-minute walk to the Gold Rush and Blue Line, with easy access to the Spectrum Center, Bank of America Stadium, BB&T Ball Park and Johnson C. Smith University. Map out all of the great places you will be able to enjoy while living in our Uptown Charlotte Apartmen