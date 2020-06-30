Saintsbury Pl 11185

Amenities
11185 Saintsbury Place....Townhome in Covington Community Avail NOW!!! - Well kept 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome. Great location off Providence Rd. Close to shopping and all major highways.
Living room, eat in kitchen, half bath down.
2 master bedrooms both with separate full bath.
Plenty of storage.
Pool in community
Water, trash and lawn included
1 car garage
No smoking
Pets conditional
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3219699)