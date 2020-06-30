Saintsbury Pl 11185

Amenities

11185 Saintsbury Place....Townhome in Covington Community Avail NOW!!! - Well kept 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome. Great location off Providence Rd. Close to shopping and all major highways.

Living room, eat in kitchen, half bath down.

2 master bedrooms both with separate full bath.

Plenty of storage.

Pool in community

Water, trash and lawn included

1 car garage

No smoking

Pets conditional

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



No Cats Allowed



