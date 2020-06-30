All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

Saintsbury Pl 11185

11185 Saintsbury Place · No Longer Available
Location

11185 Saintsbury Place, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
11185 Saintsbury Place....Townhome in Covington Community Avail NOW!!! - Well kept 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome. Great location off Providence Rd. Close to shopping and all major highways.
Living room, eat in kitchen, half bath down.
2 master bedrooms both with separate full bath.
Plenty of storage.
Pool in community
Water, trash and lawn included
1 car garage
No smoking
Pets conditional
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3219699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saintsbury Pl 11185 have any available units?
Saintsbury Pl 11185 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is Saintsbury Pl 11185 currently offering any rent specials?
Saintsbury Pl 11185 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Saintsbury Pl 11185 pet-friendly?
Yes, Saintsbury Pl 11185 is pet friendly.
Does Saintsbury Pl 11185 offer parking?
Yes, Saintsbury Pl 11185 offers parking.
Does Saintsbury Pl 11185 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Saintsbury Pl 11185 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Saintsbury Pl 11185 have a pool?
Yes, Saintsbury Pl 11185 has a pool.
Does Saintsbury Pl 11185 have accessible units?
No, Saintsbury Pl 11185 does not have accessible units.
Does Saintsbury Pl 11185 have units with dishwashers?
No, Saintsbury Pl 11185 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Saintsbury Pl 11185 have units with air conditioning?
No, Saintsbury Pl 11185 does not have units with air conditioning.

