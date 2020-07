Mallard Dr S 5800

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

5800 Mallard Dr S....2 bed Duplex...Avail Now!!! - Welcome Home!!!! 2 bed 1 bath Duplex. Newly renovated. Spacious bedrooms, original hardwood floors and a newly updated kitchen. Large living room.Water, trash and lawn included. No pets please. No smoking. Avail Now!!!

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5677184)