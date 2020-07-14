Amenities

Hawthorne at the Greene apartment homes in Charlotte, NC stands out from the rest for our luxurious and modern apartment homes. Only a few years old, our apartment homes are located on the eastern side of Charlotte and are conveniently located close to I-485. Our location offers an escape from the city but also conveniently close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, frieze carpeting, over-sized garden tubs, modern kitchens with energy efficient appliances and so much more. Our premier amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor fireplace with lounge area, billiards room, cyber cafe with printing, 24-hour Health Hub fitness center, bark park complete with agility equipment, just to name a few. From working professionals looking for long or short-term apartment homes or families looking for an exceptional school district, these apartments are made to accommodate your lifestyle.