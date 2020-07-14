All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Hawthorne at the Greene.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Hawthorne at the Greene
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Hawthorne at the Greene

13625 Haven Ridge Ln · (704) 272-1055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Bradfield Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-301 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 05-307 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 12-107 · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 09-201 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit 11-302 · Avail. now

$1,522

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Unit 09-104 · Avail. Oct 30

$1,527

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne at the Greene.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
guest suite
Hawthorne at the Greene apartment homes in Charlotte, NC stands out from the rest for our luxurious and modern apartment homes. Only a few years old, our apartment homes are located on the eastern side of Charlotte and are conveniently located close to I-485. Our location offers an escape from the city but also conveniently close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, frieze carpeting, over-sized garden tubs, modern kitchens with energy efficient appliances and so much more. Our premier amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor fireplace with lounge area, billiards room, cyber cafe with printing, 24-hour Health Hub fitness center, bark park complete with agility equipment, just to name a few. From working professionals looking for long or short-term apartment homes or families looking for an exceptional school district, these apartments are made to accommodate your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (first pet), $150 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 50 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month, Patio/balcony: included in all units, Detached garage: $100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne at the Greene have any available units?
Hawthorne at the Greene has 8 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne at the Greene have?
Some of Hawthorne at the Greene's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne at the Greene currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne at the Greene is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne at the Greene pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Greene is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne at the Greene offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Greene offers parking.
Does Hawthorne at the Greene have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Greene offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne at the Greene have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Greene has a pool.
Does Hawthorne at the Greene have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne at the Greene does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne at the Greene have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Greene has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hawthorne at the Greene?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity