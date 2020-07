Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access online portal

With over two dozen restaurants and shops a short walk away, you might think the best thing about the Flats @ Laurel is the spectacular location. But location is only the beginning – the Flats @ Laurel offer open floor plans with beautiful interior features like hardwood floors. And with just four 8-unit buildings surrounded by trees, landscaping, and natural areas, the one and two bedroom units of Flats @ Laurel offer a uniquely peaceful oasis in the heart of a thriving urban neighborhood.