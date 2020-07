Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access dog grooming area hot tub

Cedar Flats apartment homes offer the best of urban living in a quiet corner of Uptown Charlotte. Our one and two bedroom apartments features stunning views of the city, upscale features like quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances and amenities right at your fingertips. Walk to Gateway Village, spend the day relaxing at Romare Bearden Park or enjoy the vibrant dining and entertainment Uptown Charlotte is known for. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at Cedar Flats as enjoyable as possible. We strive to create exceptional experiences, starting the very first day with our Move-In Orientation, and throughout your residency with customized services such as special package delivery or Home Enrichment Services. Short on time or new to the area? We cater to your schedule through flexible hours and concierge services to find whatever you need.