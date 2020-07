Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill accessible parking business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Conveniently located in Steele Creek, a serene and suburban neighborhood in Southwest Charlotte, your new apartment home awaits at Arbor Steele Creek. Each apartment home is designed with modern features and unmatched charm. Our proximity to the Rivergate Shopping Center means you're just minutes away from necessities such as Earth Fare, Target, Starbucks and much more.