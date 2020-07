Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace

Immaculate 2 story executive home in the very popular Cobblestone community in Ballantyne. 4 bedrooms plus huge bonus room. Master bedroom with sitting room. Chef's kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters. Formal living and dining rooms. Open floorplan with wood flooring throughout downstairs. Huge deck with gazebo. Private fenced yard on a Cul-D-Sac wooded lot. Close to all restaurants, shopping and highways. Great Schools!