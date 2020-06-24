9926 Orchard Grass Ct

Amenities

Move in Ready two story home located in the Planters Walk Subdivision! - This Pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on a Cul-de-sac lot and features; a gas log fireplace in the great room, wood flooring, neutral colors throughout, 1 car garage, back bricked over sized patio, vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom along with a garden tub, kitchen has ample cabinet space and a 10x12 storage building in the backyard. Community has a pool. Small pets will be considered, no aggressive breeds with a $350 non-refundable pet fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5587349)