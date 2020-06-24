All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9926 Orchard Grass Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9926 Orchard Grass Ct
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

9926 Orchard Grass Ct

9926 Orchard Grass Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Steele Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9926 Orchard Grass Court, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Move in Ready two story home located in the Planters Walk Subdivision! - This Pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located on a Cul-de-sac lot and features; a gas log fireplace in the great room, wood flooring, neutral colors throughout, 1 car garage, back bricked over sized patio, vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom along with a garden tub, kitchen has ample cabinet space and a 10x12 storage building in the backyard. Community has a pool. Small pets will be considered, no aggressive breeds with a $350 non-refundable pet fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5587349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9926 Orchard Grass Ct have any available units?
9926 Orchard Grass Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9926 Orchard Grass Ct have?
Some of 9926 Orchard Grass Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9926 Orchard Grass Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9926 Orchard Grass Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9926 Orchard Grass Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9926 Orchard Grass Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9926 Orchard Grass Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9926 Orchard Grass Ct offers parking.
Does 9926 Orchard Grass Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9926 Orchard Grass Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9926 Orchard Grass Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9926 Orchard Grass Ct has a pool.
Does 9926 Orchard Grass Ct have accessible units?
No, 9926 Orchard Grass Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9926 Orchard Grass Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9926 Orchard Grass Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte