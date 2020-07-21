9706 Ashburton Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave refrigerator

FENCED YARD! This 3016 s.f. home has 6 BRs and 3 full baths (one BR on main level that has direct access to full bath.) Nicely wooded lot. Home has formal living room and dining room, large family room with gas fireplace, huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and breakfast bar, tons of cabinets and countertops, 2 pantries. Upstairs has 5 additional large bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath connecting two of them. The master suite is huge with trey ceiling and double doors leading to the deluxe bath with dual vanities, separate tub/shower and large closet. AVAILABLE NOW! Call any NC Realtor for a showing!