Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9706 Ashburton Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

9706 Ashburton Drive

9706 Ashburton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9706 Ashburton Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FENCED YARD! This 3016 s.f. home has 6 BRs and 3 full baths (one BR on main level that has direct access to full bath.) Nicely wooded lot. Home has formal living room and dining room, large family room with gas fireplace, huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and breakfast bar, tons of cabinets and countertops, 2 pantries. Upstairs has 5 additional large bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath connecting two of them. The master suite is huge with trey ceiling and double doors leading to the deluxe bath with dual vanities, separate tub/shower and large closet. AVAILABLE NOW! Call any NC Realtor for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9706 Ashburton Drive have any available units?
9706 Ashburton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9706 Ashburton Drive have?
Some of 9706 Ashburton Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9706 Ashburton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9706 Ashburton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9706 Ashburton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9706 Ashburton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9706 Ashburton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9706 Ashburton Drive offers parking.
Does 9706 Ashburton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9706 Ashburton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9706 Ashburton Drive have a pool?
No, 9706 Ashburton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9706 Ashburton Drive have accessible units?
No, 9706 Ashburton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9706 Ashburton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9706 Ashburton Drive has units with dishwashers.
