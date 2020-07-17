9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln

Amenities

New carpets coming soon!



Sweet Ballantyne Townhome. 1 car garage with private patio out back. Large kitchen area with plenty of cabinets. Breakfast or dining space. Master suite and second Master bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets and separate baths. One of the lowest prices on a rental in this school district. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Washer and dryer, lawn maintenance, water and trash pick up, community pool included.



Video tour link: https://youtu.be/3VhSQjjOs6M



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.