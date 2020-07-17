All apartments in Charlotte
9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln

9629 Elizabeth Townes Lane · (980) 219-8129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9629 Elizabeth Townes Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1287 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
New carpets coming soon!

Sweet Ballantyne Townhome. 1 car garage with private patio out back. Large kitchen area with plenty of cabinets. Breakfast or dining space. Master suite and second Master bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets and separate baths. One of the lowest prices on a rental in this school district. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Washer and dryer, lawn maintenance, water and trash pick up, community pool included.

Video tour link: https://youtu.be/3VhSQjjOs6M

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln have any available units?
9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln have?
Some of 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln offers parking.
Does 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln has a pool.
Does 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln have accessible units?
No, 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9629 Elizabeth Townes Ln has units with dishwashers.
