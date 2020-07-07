9532 Ainslie Downs Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

Brand NEW Modern open floor plan 3 bedroom townhome in beautiful Hadley at Arrowood Station. This wonderful neighborhood is located next to the Light Rail. This townhome has all the bells and whistles! Dual masters on the upper level and a private guest suite on the lower level. All bedrooms have their own private bathrooms. Backs to Trees with a beautiful view. Hardwood floors, Granite counters, Stainless Steel upgraded appliances, walk in pantry and closets, semi frameless glass door on tiled shower and 2 car garage! The community features a Resort style Pool with cabanas, grills and covered luxury lounging areas. Hop on the light rail and be uptown in 15 minutes without having to pay for parking. Some pictures from the model home are included in the listing. Pets conditional . NO smoking. refrigerator and washer dryer included.