Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9532 Ainslie Downs Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:43 PM

9532 Ainslie Downs Street

9532 Ainslie Downs St · No Longer Available
Location

9532 Ainslie Downs St, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Brand NEW Modern open floor plan 3 bedroom townhome in beautiful Hadley at Arrowood Station. This wonderful neighborhood is located next to the Light Rail. This townhome has all the bells and whistles! Dual masters on the upper level and a private guest suite on the lower level. All bedrooms have their own private bathrooms. Backs to Trees with a beautiful view. Hardwood floors, Granite counters, Stainless Steel upgraded appliances, walk in pantry and closets, semi frameless glass door on tiled shower and 2 car garage! The community features a Resort style Pool with cabanas, grills and covered luxury lounging areas. Hop on the light rail and be uptown in 15 minutes without having to pay for parking. Some pictures from the model home are included in the listing. Pets conditional . NO smoking. refrigerator and washer dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9532 Ainslie Downs Street have any available units?
9532 Ainslie Downs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9532 Ainslie Downs Street have?
Some of 9532 Ainslie Downs Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9532 Ainslie Downs Street currently offering any rent specials?
9532 Ainslie Downs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9532 Ainslie Downs Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9532 Ainslie Downs Street is pet friendly.
Does 9532 Ainslie Downs Street offer parking?
Yes, 9532 Ainslie Downs Street offers parking.
Does 9532 Ainslie Downs Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9532 Ainslie Downs Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9532 Ainslie Downs Street have a pool?
Yes, 9532 Ainslie Downs Street has a pool.
Does 9532 Ainslie Downs Street have accessible units?
No, 9532 Ainslie Downs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9532 Ainslie Downs Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9532 Ainslie Downs Street has units with dishwashers.

