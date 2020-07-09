All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

9529 Blue Knoll Court

9529 Blue Knoll Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9529 Blue Knoll Ct, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
PRIVACY FENCE - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT, front and back yards! 3 BR + LOFT in EVANS WOODS. Beautifully upgraded Danbury model has 3 BRs + LOFT/DEN, 2.5 baths with 1841 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops and opens to an expansive dining area and great room. Lots of windows provide welcomed natural light. Sliders step out to rear patio and Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, subway tile shower, separate contoured garden tub and walk-in closet. Laundry room on 2nd level. IF NOT MAPPING ON GPS: Navigate to 8074 Harrisburg Rd., Charlotte--community is directly across the street. AVAILABLE JULY 29. (PICS ARE FROM 1 YEAR AGO AND WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VACATED--OCCUPIED UNTIL JULY 15.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9529 Blue Knoll Court have any available units?
9529 Blue Knoll Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9529 Blue Knoll Court have?
Some of 9529 Blue Knoll Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9529 Blue Knoll Court currently offering any rent specials?
9529 Blue Knoll Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9529 Blue Knoll Court pet-friendly?
No, 9529 Blue Knoll Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9529 Blue Knoll Court offer parking?
Yes, 9529 Blue Knoll Court offers parking.
Does 9529 Blue Knoll Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9529 Blue Knoll Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9529 Blue Knoll Court have a pool?
No, 9529 Blue Knoll Court does not have a pool.
Does 9529 Blue Knoll Court have accessible units?
No, 9529 Blue Knoll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9529 Blue Knoll Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9529 Blue Knoll Court has units with dishwashers.

