Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

9521 SHANNON GREEN DR. - Coming Soon! Condo features an open floor plan. Kitchen has all appliances included. Pass through bar from kitchen to a large living room with space with great natural light from the balcony with sliding glass doors. Two spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. Great for roommates. Easy walk to UNCC Campus. Washer and Dryer included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5123477)