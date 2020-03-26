All apartments in Charlotte
9456 Graywell Lane

9456 Graywell Lane · (704) 343-6718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9456 Graywell Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,649

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1790 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Location Location!BALLANTYNE LIVING- This Charming &Bright 2 Story Spacious Home got all the pristine features to appreciate! Luxurious Living Room, corner gas fireplace to enjoy family time around!Kitchen with raised cabinetry,tile splash & all appliances; Just Ready for you to come and start enjoy cooking! formal dining room, Bedrooms &Lots of Closet Space. Master with large walk-in closet; master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity giving you his/her space. Located Just Minutes to Restaurants, Schools, Shopping, Highway &Much More to List Here! Stop by today and take a look.
About 9456 Graywell, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
Directions:Head south-east on I-485 towards Exit 39,Take exit 57 for North Carolina 16/Providence Road towards Weddington,Turn left onto NC-16 S/Providence Rd,Turn right onto Ardrey Kell Rd,Turn left onto Longstone Ln,Take the 1st right onto Holland Park Ln,Take the 1st left onto Graywell Ln.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9456 Graywell Lane have any available units?
9456 Graywell Lane has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9456 Graywell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9456 Graywell Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9456 Graywell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9456 Graywell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9456 Graywell Lane offer parking?
No, 9456 Graywell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9456 Graywell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9456 Graywell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9456 Graywell Lane have a pool?
No, 9456 Graywell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9456 Graywell Lane have accessible units?
No, 9456 Graywell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9456 Graywell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9456 Graywell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9456 Graywell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9456 Graywell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
