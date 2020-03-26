9456 Graywell Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

Location Location!BALLANTYNE LIVING- This Charming &Bright 2 Story Spacious Home got all the pristine features to appreciate! Luxurious Living Room, corner gas fireplace to enjoy family time around!Kitchen with raised cabinetry,tile splash & all appliances; Just Ready for you to come and start enjoy cooking! formal dining room, Bedrooms &Lots of Closet Space. Master with large walk-in closet; master bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity giving you his/her space. Located Just Minutes to Restaurants, Schools, Shopping, Highway &Much More to List Here! Stop by today and take a look.

About 9456 Graywell, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277

Directions:Head south-east on I-485 towards Exit 39,Take exit 57 for North Carolina 16/Providence Road towards Weddington,Turn left onto NC-16 S/Providence Rd,Turn right onto Ardrey Kell Rd,Turn left onto Longstone Ln,Take the 1st right onto Holland Park Ln,Take the 1st left onto Graywell Ln.

