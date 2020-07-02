9449 Glenburn Lane

Amenities

Beautiful move in ready Townhome located in Stonehaven at Berewick! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is immaculate and like new it features; backyard space that is private and backs up to the green space, 2 car garage, the oversized chef's kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized island with seating and pendant lights. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling, spacious walk in closets, master bath includes a garden tub and double sinks. This property is a must see ! Convenient to 485, 77, 85 and the airport. Short distance to shopping and dining. Washer and Dryer Included. One small pet will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5174823)