Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9449 Glenburn Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

9449 Glenburn Lane

9449 Glenburn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9449 Glenburn Lane, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful move in ready Townhome located in Stonehaven at Berewick! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is immaculate and like new it features; backyard space that is private and backs up to the green space, 2 car garage, the oversized chef's kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized island with seating and pendant lights. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling, spacious walk in closets, master bath includes a garden tub and double sinks. This property is a must see ! Convenient to 485, 77, 85 and the airport. Short distance to shopping and dining. Washer and Dryer Included. One small pet will be considered with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5174823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9449 Glenburn Lane have any available units?
9449 Glenburn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9449 Glenburn Lane have?
Some of 9449 Glenburn Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9449 Glenburn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9449 Glenburn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9449 Glenburn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9449 Glenburn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9449 Glenburn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9449 Glenburn Lane offers parking.
Does 9449 Glenburn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9449 Glenburn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9449 Glenburn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9449 Glenburn Lane has a pool.
Does 9449 Glenburn Lane have accessible units?
No, 9449 Glenburn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9449 Glenburn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9449 Glenburn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

