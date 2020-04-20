All apartments in Charlotte
9425 Hartington Place

9425 Hartington Pl · (704) 661-5922
Location

9425 Hartington Pl, Charlotte, NC 28269
Henderson Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2957 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built 2018. Beautiful upgraded 3000 s.f. home has 5 BRs + LOFT and 2.5 baths. Main level has 5th BR (or use as office)! (Pics are from one year ago and will be updated once vacated. **FENCE INSTALLATION OPTION AVAILABLE: ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH IN RENT + $250 FENCE INSTALL FEE!)) Gorgeous, dark hardwood flooring is throughout the main level. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas range, a huge center island and oversized pantry. Convenient garage entry drop zone. Huge dining room is open to foyer. Great room has gas fireplace. Washer/dryer in unit. Covered front porch. Located in the desirable community of Meridale; highway access is a breeze! (Occupied until June 30 - Available July 14.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9425 Hartington Place have any available units?
9425 Hartington Place has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9425 Hartington Place have?
Some of 9425 Hartington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9425 Hartington Place currently offering any rent specials?
9425 Hartington Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9425 Hartington Place pet-friendly?
No, 9425 Hartington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9425 Hartington Place offer parking?
Yes, 9425 Hartington Place does offer parking.
Does 9425 Hartington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9425 Hartington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9425 Hartington Place have a pool?
No, 9425 Hartington Place does not have a pool.
Does 9425 Hartington Place have accessible units?
No, 9425 Hartington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9425 Hartington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9425 Hartington Place has units with dishwashers.
