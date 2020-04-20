9425 Hartington Place

Amenities

Built 2018. Beautiful upgraded 3000 s.f. home has 5 BRs + LOFT and 2.5 baths. Main level has 5th BR (or use as office)! (Pics are from one year ago and will be updated once vacated. **FENCE INSTALLATION OPTION AVAILABLE: ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH IN RENT + $250 FENCE INSTALL FEE!)) Gorgeous, dark hardwood flooring is throughout the main level. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas range, a huge center island and oversized pantry. Convenient garage entry drop zone. Huge dining room is open to foyer. Great room has gas fireplace. Washer/dryer in unit. Covered front porch. Located in the desirable community of Meridale; highway access is a breeze! (Occupied until June 30 - Available July 14.)