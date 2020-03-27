All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

9419 Kendall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9419 Kendall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW HOME! 4 BEDS/2.5 BATHS AND A 2 CAR GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! SHOPPING IN WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY! I-485 JUST MINUTES AWAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9419 Kendall Dr have any available units?
9419 Kendall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9419 Kendall Dr have?
Some of 9419 Kendall Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9419 Kendall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9419 Kendall Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 Kendall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9419 Kendall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9419 Kendall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9419 Kendall Dr does offer parking.
Does 9419 Kendall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9419 Kendall Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 Kendall Dr have a pool?
No, 9419 Kendall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9419 Kendall Dr have accessible units?
No, 9419 Kendall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 Kendall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9419 Kendall Dr has units with dishwashers.
