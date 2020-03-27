Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9419 Kendall Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9419 Kendall Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9419 Kendall Dr
9419 Kendall Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9419 Kendall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW HOME! 4 BEDS/2.5 BATHS AND A 2 CAR GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! SHOPPING IN WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY! I-485 JUST MINUTES AWAY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9419 Kendall Dr have any available units?
9419 Kendall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9419 Kendall Dr have?
Some of 9419 Kendall Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9419 Kendall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9419 Kendall Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 Kendall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9419 Kendall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9419 Kendall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9419 Kendall Dr does offer parking.
Does 9419 Kendall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9419 Kendall Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 Kendall Dr have a pool?
No, 9419 Kendall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9419 Kendall Dr have accessible units?
No, 9419 Kendall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 Kendall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9419 Kendall Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte