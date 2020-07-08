All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:46 PM

9416 Whitethorn Drive

9416 Whitethorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9416 Whitethorn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for that nice home in an established neighborhood? Want a yard with beautiful oak trees plus be on a golf course? Hoping for top rated schools and easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment? Then look no further because you have found what you're looking for. Come check out this wonderful home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Raintree Country Club. Known for it's rolling hills, mature trees and top rated school district - Raintree is one of the favorites in South Charlotte. This home boasts a freshly painted exterior, updated kitchen and master bath, stainless steel appliance, new windows, great views of the 15th green and 16th tee box and one of the top school districts in Charlotte. Hurry in and check this one out because this house in this neighborhood at this price simply will not last. Owners will consider a lease to own option as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9416 Whitethorn Drive have any available units?
9416 Whitethorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9416 Whitethorn Drive have?
Some of 9416 Whitethorn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9416 Whitethorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9416 Whitethorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9416 Whitethorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9416 Whitethorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9416 Whitethorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9416 Whitethorn Drive offers parking.
Does 9416 Whitethorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9416 Whitethorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9416 Whitethorn Drive have a pool?
No, 9416 Whitethorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9416 Whitethorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 9416 Whitethorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9416 Whitethorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9416 Whitethorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

