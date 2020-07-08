9416 Whitethorn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for that nice home in an established neighborhood? Want a yard with beautiful oak trees plus be on a golf course? Hoping for top rated schools and easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment? Then look no further because you have found what you're looking for. Come check out this wonderful home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Raintree Country Club. Known for it's rolling hills, mature trees and top rated school district - Raintree is one of the favorites in South Charlotte. This home boasts a freshly painted exterior, updated kitchen and master bath, stainless steel appliance, new windows, great views of the 15th green and 16th tee box and one of the top school districts in Charlotte. Hurry in and check this one out because this house in this neighborhood at this price simply will not last. Owners will consider a lease to own option as well!