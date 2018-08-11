939 Warren Burgess Lane

Amenities

Unique 3 story, corner-unit townhome, with 2BR / 2.5 bath in NoDa just 4 miles from Uptown, and close to Neighborhood Theatre, shops, bars and restaurants. 1st floor has a living room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (oven/fridge/microwave/dishwasher), 1 half bath, and access to enclosed rear patio. 2nd floor has large guest bedroom with private attached full bath, and laundry closet with washer/dryer. 3rd floor has master bedroom with high-ceilings, walk-in closet and private full bath.

Small dog or cat allowed.

No Section 8.

