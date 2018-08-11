All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 939 Warren Burgess Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
939 Warren Burgess Lane
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:36 PM

939 Warren Burgess Lane

939 Warren Burgess Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

939 Warren Burgess Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
media room
pet friendly
Unique 3 story, corner-unit townhome, with 2BR / 2.5 bath in NoDa just 4 miles from Uptown, and close to Neighborhood Theatre, shops, bars and restaurants. 1st floor has a living room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (oven/fridge/microwave/dishwasher), 1 half bath, and access to enclosed rear patio. 2nd floor has large guest bedroom with private attached full bath, and laundry closet with washer/dryer. 3rd floor has master bedroom with high-ceilings, walk-in closet and private full bath.
Small dog or cat allowed.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Warren Burgess Lane have any available units?
939 Warren Burgess Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 Warren Burgess Lane have?
Some of 939 Warren Burgess Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Warren Burgess Lane currently offering any rent specials?
939 Warren Burgess Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Warren Burgess Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 939 Warren Burgess Lane is pet friendly.
Does 939 Warren Burgess Lane offer parking?
No, 939 Warren Burgess Lane does not offer parking.
Does 939 Warren Burgess Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 Warren Burgess Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Warren Burgess Lane have a pool?
No, 939 Warren Burgess Lane does not have a pool.
Does 939 Warren Burgess Lane have accessible units?
No, 939 Warren Burgess Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Warren Burgess Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 Warren Burgess Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte