9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in the Southpark area. This unit has recent upgrades to the kitchen and bathrooms along with a recently replaced water heater. No pets allowed and fireplace is inoperable. Go to www.northpointam.com to apply. ï¿½??Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.ï¿½??