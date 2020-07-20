9308 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC 28210 Park Crossing
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in the Southpark area. This unit has recent upgrades to the kitchen and bathrooms along with a recently replaced water heater. No pets allowed and fireplace is inoperable. Go to www.northpointam.com to apply. ï¿½??Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.ï¿½??
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct have any available units?
9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct have?
Some of 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.