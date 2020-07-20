All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:07 PM

9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct

9308 South Vicksburg Park Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Park Crossing
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9308 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in the Southpark area. This unit has recent upgrades to the kitchen and bathrooms along with a recently replaced water heater. No pets allowed and fireplace is inoperable. Go to www.northpointam.com to apply. ï¿½??Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.ï¿½??

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct have any available units?
9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct have?
Some of 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct offers parking.
Does 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct has a pool.
Does 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9308 S Vicksburg Park Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte