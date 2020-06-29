9305 Timothy Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Exceptional end unit, 3 level townhome in quiet area, yet close to shopping, dining, I-485. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, SS appliances. Kitchen, living, master on main level. Family room w/fireplace, 2nd master and patio on lower level. 3rd Bedroom, 4th Bedroom and loft on upper level. Tons of closets and storage! Great room with vaulted ceilings and private deck. Very private side yard. Community pool! Water included. $50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply

