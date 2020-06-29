All apartments in Charlotte
9305 Timothy Court

Location

9305 Timothy Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Exceptional end unit, 3 level townhome in quiet area, yet close to shopping, dining, I-485. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, SS appliances. Kitchen, living, master on main level. Family room w/fireplace, 2nd master and patio on lower level. 3rd Bedroom, 4th Bedroom and loft on upper level. Tons of closets and storage! Great room with vaulted ceilings and private deck. Very private side yard. Community pool! Water included. $50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9305 Timothy Court have any available units?
9305 Timothy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9305 Timothy Court have?
Some of 9305 Timothy Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9305 Timothy Court currently offering any rent specials?
9305 Timothy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9305 Timothy Court pet-friendly?
No, 9305 Timothy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9305 Timothy Court offer parking?
No, 9305 Timothy Court does not offer parking.
Does 9305 Timothy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9305 Timothy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9305 Timothy Court have a pool?
Yes, 9305 Timothy Court has a pool.
Does 9305 Timothy Court have accessible units?
No, 9305 Timothy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9305 Timothy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9305 Timothy Court does not have units with dishwashers.

