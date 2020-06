Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

South Charlotte Condo for Immediate Lease! - Gorgeous one story condo, with brick mounted fire place. New carpet. Very spacious floor plan, with private balcony. Water/Trash and community pool included! Located just off Park Road and minutes from I-485 and South Charlotte. Call today to set your appointment at (704) 814-0461



(RLNE1857541)