in unit laundry patio / balcony extra storage

Charming 2 bed 2 full bath condo in South Charlotte! - Charming 2 bedroom condo in South Charlotte with great character. Lots of extra storage options. Spacious living room for entertaining guests. The bedrooms are rather large with plenty of closet space. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy your mornings and evenings on the cute patio area.



(RLNE5429362)