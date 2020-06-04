9236 Hickory Tree Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

Beautiful, 2-story home with an awesome Ballantyne area location!



Situated in the Blakeney Heath subdivision off Ardrey Kell Road. Close to all the conveniences you want. Shopping and dining are just a stone's throw away at Blakeney Village, StoneCrest at Piper Glen and Ballantyne Commons! Close to lots of recreation including parks, a greenway and golf! Local schools are just a mile away!



Easily commutable to Uptown. Or go green--the local park and ride light rail station is just a short drive from home.



This home features fabulous upgrades including detailed moldings, arched entryways and cathedral ceilings! Formal living and dining rooms offer tons of entertainment space. The 2-story family room is punctuated by a gorgeous fireplace. Home cooks will love this upgraded kitchen with a tile backsplash and a deluxe stainless steel appliance package including gas cooking!



The master suite features a dramatic tray ceiling and a spa-like master bath with a dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. A huge bonus room offers excellent space for a playroom, rec room or media room!



Pets conditional.



