Last updated December 21 2019 at 12:53 AM

9236 Hickory Tree Ln.

9236 Hickory Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9236 Hickory Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful, 2-story home with an awesome Ballantyne area location!

Situated in the Blakeney Heath subdivision off Ardrey Kell Road. Close to all the conveniences you want. Shopping and dining are just a stone's throw away at Blakeney Village, StoneCrest at Piper Glen and Ballantyne Commons! Close to lots of recreation including parks, a greenway and golf! Local schools are just a mile away!

Easily commutable to Uptown. Or go green--the local park and ride light rail station is just a short drive from home.

This home features fabulous upgrades including detailed moldings, arched entryways and cathedral ceilings! Formal living and dining rooms offer tons of entertainment space. The 2-story family room is punctuated by a gorgeous fireplace. Home cooks will love this upgraded kitchen with a tile backsplash and a deluxe stainless steel appliance package including gas cooking!

The master suite features a dramatic tray ceiling and a spa-like master bath with a dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. A huge bonus room offers excellent space for a playroom, rec room or media room!

Pets conditional.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. have any available units?
9236 Hickory Tree Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. have?
Some of 9236 Hickory Tree Ln.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
9236 Hickory Tree Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. offer parking?
No, 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. have a pool?
No, 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. have accessible units?
No, 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9236 Hickory Tree Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

