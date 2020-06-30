All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

923 Westbrook Dr #B

923 Westbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

923 Westbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Town home W/ Uptown Views -
Located in 3rd Ward is a beautiful 3 story townhome with 2 car garage. Bedroom/Office located on the 1st floor. Spacious open floor plan on the main level with a large balcony. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Two large bedrooms on the 3rd floor with full attached baths. Fantastic skyline views on the rooftop, great for entertaining. Walking distance to restaurants, BofA Stadium, Knights Stadium, and Frazier Park. A must-see.

Call us today to schedule a tour!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3554389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Westbrook Dr #B have any available units?
923 Westbrook Dr #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 Westbrook Dr #B have?
Some of 923 Westbrook Dr #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 Westbrook Dr #B currently offering any rent specials?
923 Westbrook Dr #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Westbrook Dr #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 Westbrook Dr #B is pet friendly.
Does 923 Westbrook Dr #B offer parking?
Yes, 923 Westbrook Dr #B offers parking.
Does 923 Westbrook Dr #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 Westbrook Dr #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Westbrook Dr #B have a pool?
No, 923 Westbrook Dr #B does not have a pool.
Does 923 Westbrook Dr #B have accessible units?
No, 923 Westbrook Dr #B does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Westbrook Dr #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 Westbrook Dr #B does not have units with dishwashers.

