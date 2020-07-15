923 Eaglewood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3 Bedroom, All Brick, In Parkview East! Available Today! - Stunning brick ranch sits on quiet hill in serene neighborhood. This home is located in between Monroe and Independence so convenience to stores, highway, restaurants and more is great. Brand new Hawthorne Pizza, McDonalds, Starbucks, banks and more just around the corner. Inside there are gleaming hardwoods, updated kitchen, large laundry room w/washer/dryer included. Also off of kitchen is family room and screened in porch. Bedrooms are all good size and bathrooms include updated vanities. The backyard is private and fully fenced with extended driveway. Call today to set your appointment 704-814-0461.



(RLNE5899260)