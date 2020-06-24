All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

9227 Robert Frost Ln

9227 Robert Frost Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9227 Robert Frost Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
College Downs Ranch 3 Bed, 2 bath, Hardwood floors - AVAILABLE 2/22/19

Ranch home built in 1970 that is loaded with style. Hardwood floors throughout most rooms, except Sunroom and kitchen. Living room, formal dining room, den with fireplace, eat-in kitchen,Sunroom. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Newly painted. New bathroom vanities. Kitchen with tons of cabinets, frig, stove, dishwasher. Approx 1800 sf. wooded lot and private backyard. Neighborhood across from UNCC. Quiet street. Close to restaurants, shopping, theaters, and concert venues.Central A/C, Gas Heat.

SORRY - NOT AVAILABLE FOR STUDENTS.

Qualifications:Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550.

Pets: Must be described and approved before application process can start and subject to owner approval.

Subdivision: College Downs Directions: From W.T. Harris Blvd, turn left onto University City Blvd. Turn right onto Mark Twain Rd. Take first left on Sandburg Ave, then 1st left onto Bonnie Lane. Take right onto Robert Frost Lane, house is 2nd on the right.

(RLNE4647772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9227 Robert Frost Ln have any available units?
9227 Robert Frost Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9227 Robert Frost Ln have?
Some of 9227 Robert Frost Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9227 Robert Frost Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9227 Robert Frost Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9227 Robert Frost Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9227 Robert Frost Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9227 Robert Frost Ln offer parking?
No, 9227 Robert Frost Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9227 Robert Frost Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9227 Robert Frost Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9227 Robert Frost Ln have a pool?
No, 9227 Robert Frost Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9227 Robert Frost Ln have accessible units?
No, 9227 Robert Frost Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9227 Robert Frost Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9227 Robert Frost Ln has units with dishwashers.
