9227 Robert Frost Ln

College Downs Ranch 3 Bed, 2 bath, Hardwood floors - AVAILABLE 2/22/19



Ranch home built in 1970 that is loaded with style. Hardwood floors throughout most rooms, except Sunroom and kitchen. Living room, formal dining room, den with fireplace, eat-in kitchen,Sunroom. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Newly painted. New bathroom vanities. Kitchen with tons of cabinets, frig, stove, dishwasher. Approx 1800 sf. wooded lot and private backyard. Neighborhood across from UNCC. Quiet street. Close to restaurants, shopping, theaters, and concert venues.Central A/C, Gas Heat.



SORRY - NOT AVAILABLE FOR STUDENTS.



Qualifications:Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550.



Pets: Must be described and approved before application process can start and subject to owner approval.



Subdivision: College Downs Directions: From W.T. Harris Blvd, turn left onto University City Blvd. Turn right onto Mark Twain Rd. Take first left on Sandburg Ave, then 1st left onto Bonnie Lane. Take right onto Robert Frost Lane, house is 2nd on the right.



