9219 Golden Rod Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute Cape Cod 3 Bed, 2 Bath home in Braewick - Subdivision: Braewick

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage/Parking: 1 Parking Space

Year Built: 1985

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Piney Grove Elem., Mint Hill Middle & Butler High School



This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1400 square feet. It has a large living, dining area and galley style kitchen. Living and dining room have hardwood floors. Master bedroom on main level with extra large closet and access to full bath. Upper floor has 2 good size rooms and full bath. The home also has a large deck and large back yard. Located on quiet street end with mature trees. Just off Idlewild near Margaret Wallace. Close to Mint Hill, Matthews and Hwy 74. From Charlotte go East on Hwy 74, Left on Idlewild, Left on Aster, Right on Goldenrod. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1250 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.



