Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:17 AM

9219 Golden Rod Lane

9219 Goldenrod Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9219 Goldenrod Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marshbrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute Cape Cod 3 Bed, 2 Bath home in Braewick - Subdivision: Braewick
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: 1 Parking Space
Year Built: 1985
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Piney Grove Elem., Mint Hill Middle & Butler High School

This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1400 square feet. It has a large living, dining area and galley style kitchen. Living and dining room have hardwood floors. Master bedroom on main level with extra large closet and access to full bath. Upper floor has 2 good size rooms and full bath. The home also has a large deck and large back yard. Located on quiet street end with mature trees. Just off Idlewild near Margaret Wallace. Close to Mint Hill, Matthews and Hwy 74. From Charlotte go East on Hwy 74, Left on Idlewild, Left on Aster, Right on Goldenrod. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1250 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE2383989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9219 Golden Rod Lane have any available units?
9219 Golden Rod Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9219 Golden Rod Lane have?
Some of 9219 Golden Rod Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9219 Golden Rod Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9219 Golden Rod Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9219 Golden Rod Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9219 Golden Rod Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9219 Golden Rod Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9219 Golden Rod Lane offers parking.
Does 9219 Golden Rod Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9219 Golden Rod Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9219 Golden Rod Lane have a pool?
No, 9219 Golden Rod Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9219 Golden Rod Lane have accessible units?
No, 9219 Golden Rod Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9219 Golden Rod Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9219 Golden Rod Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
