All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9218 Simonton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9218 Simonton Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

9218 Simonton Drive

9218 Simonton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9218 Simonton Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 2 Story home in Eastfield Meadows - Subdivision: Eastfield Meadows
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Year Built: 2003
Garage/Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Highland Creek Elem., Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High School

This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. It has an open living room with fire place, dining room, good size kitchen and half bath on main level. The master has a walk-in closet and private bath with garden tub. 3 good size secondary bedrooms and full bath also upstairs. The home has a patio and 2 car garage. Located just off Eastfield near Prosperity Church Rd. Close to Concord Mills, I-85, I-77 and soon to I-485. Minutes from Concord or Huntersville. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1495 deposit.This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE4965946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9218 Simonton Drive have any available units?
9218 Simonton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9218 Simonton Drive have?
Some of 9218 Simonton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9218 Simonton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9218 Simonton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9218 Simonton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9218 Simonton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9218 Simonton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9218 Simonton Drive offers parking.
Does 9218 Simonton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9218 Simonton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9218 Simonton Drive have a pool?
No, 9218 Simonton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9218 Simonton Drive have accessible units?
No, 9218 Simonton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9218 Simonton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9218 Simonton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte