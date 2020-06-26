9218 Simonton Drive

Amenities
4 Bedroom, 2 Story home in Eastfield Meadows - Subdivision: Eastfield Meadows
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Year Built: 2003
Garage/Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Highland Creek Elem., Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High School
This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. It has an open living room with fire place, dining room, good size kitchen and half bath on main level. The master has a walk-in closet and private bath with garden tub. 3 good size secondary bedrooms and full bath also upstairs. The home has a patio and 2 car garage. Located just off Eastfield near Prosperity Church Rd. Close to Concord Mills, I-85, I-77 and soon to I-485. Minutes from Concord or Huntersville. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1495 deposit.This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.
Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.
(RLNE4965946)