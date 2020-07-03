Amenities

9218 Ainslie Downs Street - BRAND NEW MOVE IN READY end unit 3-story townhome in Hadley, just seconds from the light rail! Townhouse has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a 2-car attached garage. Upgraded Kitchen has large granite island, 42" white cabinets, tile back splash, SS appliances-including gas range with double oven, microwave and walk-in pantry. Tons of builder upgrades: nest thermostats, Ceiling fans, finished basement (no other ones are finished!), security system, and blinds! Home has open concept, kitchen overlooks dining and great room. Master suite featuring deluxe bath and Walk-in closet. Also, make sure to check out the amazing new community pool with cabanas, changing rooms, gas grills and sun-shelf. Minutes to South End, South Park, Carolina Place Mall, Prime Outlets, Airport and Uptown. Easily use the CATS blue line to get to South End in only a few minutes just a short stroll to the station from your front door.



(RLNE5320681)