Charlotte, NC
9218 Ainslie Downs Street
9218 Ainslie Downs Street

9218 Ainslie Downs Street · No Longer Available
Location

9218 Ainslie Downs Street, Charlotte, NC 28273
Montclaire South

Amenities

granite counters
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
9218 Ainslie Downs Street - BRAND NEW MOVE IN READY end unit 3-story townhome in Hadley, just seconds from the light rail! Townhouse has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with a 2-car attached garage. Upgraded Kitchen has large granite island, 42" white cabinets, tile back splash, SS appliances-including gas range with double oven, microwave and walk-in pantry. Tons of builder upgrades: nest thermostats, Ceiling fans, finished basement (no other ones are finished!), security system, and blinds! Home has open concept, kitchen overlooks dining and great room. Master suite featuring deluxe bath and Walk-in closet. Also, make sure to check out the amazing new community pool with cabanas, changing rooms, gas grills and sun-shelf. Minutes to South End, South Park, Carolina Place Mall, Prime Outlets, Airport and Uptown. Easily use the CATS blue line to get to South End in only a few minutes just a short stroll to the station from your front door.

(RLNE5320681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9218 Ainslie Downs Street have any available units?
9218 Ainslie Downs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9218 Ainslie Downs Street have?
Some of 9218 Ainslie Downs Street's amenities include granite counters, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9218 Ainslie Downs Street currently offering any rent specials?
9218 Ainslie Downs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9218 Ainslie Downs Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9218 Ainslie Downs Street is pet friendly.
Does 9218 Ainslie Downs Street offer parking?
Yes, 9218 Ainslie Downs Street offers parking.
Does 9218 Ainslie Downs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9218 Ainslie Downs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9218 Ainslie Downs Street have a pool?
Yes, 9218 Ainslie Downs Street has a pool.
Does 9218 Ainslie Downs Street have accessible units?
No, 9218 Ainslie Downs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9218 Ainslie Downs Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9218 Ainslie Downs Street does not have units with dishwashers.

