9211 Robert Frost Ln.
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

9211 Robert Frost Ln.

9211 Robert Frost Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9211 Robert Frost Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Why live on campus? Enjoy the independence and freedom of off campus living!

Located only a half mile from the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus, this four bedroom, two and half bath home is perfect for students! Lawn maintenance is included! Stylish and low maintenance wood grain flooring, runs throughout much of the home. A formal living room and separate family room with a decorative only, all brick fireplace provide plenty of living space. The large, open kitchen offers tons of storage, a full size, side by side refrigerator and a dishwasher.

Renovations in progress. Washer/dryer included.

Located in the university area, you will enjoy close proximity to shopping and dining. Only a short drive to even more shopping, dining and entertainment in the Concord Mills area. Don't miss the excitement in Uptown, only 20 minutes away.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 Robert Frost Ln. have any available units?
9211 Robert Frost Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9211 Robert Frost Ln. have?
Some of 9211 Robert Frost Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9211 Robert Frost Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
9211 Robert Frost Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 Robert Frost Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 9211 Robert Frost Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9211 Robert Frost Ln. offer parking?
No, 9211 Robert Frost Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 9211 Robert Frost Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9211 Robert Frost Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 Robert Frost Ln. have a pool?
No, 9211 Robert Frost Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 9211 Robert Frost Ln. have accessible units?
No, 9211 Robert Frost Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 Robert Frost Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9211 Robert Frost Ln. has units with dishwashers.
