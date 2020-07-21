9211 Robert Frost Ln.

Amenities

Located only a half mile from the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus, this four bedroom, two and half bath home is perfect for students! Lawn maintenance is included! Stylish and low maintenance wood grain flooring, runs throughout much of the home. A formal living room and separate family room with a decorative only, all brick fireplace provide plenty of living space. The large, open kitchen offers tons of storage, a full size, side by side refrigerator and a dishwasher.



Renovations in progress. Washer/dryer included.



Located in the university area, you will enjoy close proximity to shopping and dining. Only a short drive to even more shopping, dining and entertainment in the Concord Mills area. Don't miss the excitement in Uptown, only 20 minutes away.



