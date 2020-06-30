All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9209 Simonton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9209 Simonton Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:45 PM

9209 Simonton Drive

9209 Simonton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9209 Simonton Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU - Receive a $500 gift card with a signed 12 month lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9209 Simonton Drive have any available units?
9209 Simonton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9209 Simonton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9209 Simonton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9209 Simonton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9209 Simonton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9209 Simonton Drive offer parking?
No, 9209 Simonton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9209 Simonton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9209 Simonton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9209 Simonton Drive have a pool?
No, 9209 Simonton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9209 Simonton Drive have accessible units?
No, 9209 Simonton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9209 Simonton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9209 Simonton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9209 Simonton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9209 Simonton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte