9203 White Aspen Place
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:57 PM

9203 White Aspen Place

9203 White Aspen Place · No Longer Available
Location

9203 White Aspen Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.Main Street Renewal is a licensed real estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9203 White Aspen Place have any available units?
9203 White Aspen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9203 White Aspen Place currently offering any rent specials?
9203 White Aspen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9203 White Aspen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9203 White Aspen Place is pet friendly.
Does 9203 White Aspen Place offer parking?
No, 9203 White Aspen Place does not offer parking.
Does 9203 White Aspen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9203 White Aspen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9203 White Aspen Place have a pool?
No, 9203 White Aspen Place does not have a pool.
Does 9203 White Aspen Place have accessible units?
No, 9203 White Aspen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9203 White Aspen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9203 White Aspen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9203 White Aspen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9203 White Aspen Place does not have units with air conditioning.

