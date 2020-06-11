All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM

9123 Spyglass Pl Apt D

9123 Spyglass Place · No Longer Available
Location

9123 Spyglass Place, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location close to airport and White Water Center. This 1 bedroom 1 bath first floor condo in West Charlotte is the place to call home. Good size bedroom, laundry room, nice kitchen and dining room. Outside storage room. Walk out and enjoy your patio looking at the trees behind. Easy access to I-485.
Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

