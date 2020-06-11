9123 Spyglass Pl Apt D

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location close to airport and White Water Center. This 1 bedroom 1 bath first floor condo in West Charlotte is the place to call home. Good size bedroom, laundry room, nice kitchen and dining room. Outside storage room. Walk out and enjoy your patio looking at the trees behind. Easy access to I-485.

Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $50 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).