9112 Royal Highlands Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Awesome 3BR, 2.5 BA, 1 car gar 2 story house in most sought after community Southampton in Ballantyne, South Charlotte. BRAND NEW GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOP, ALL bathrooms have NEW tile floor, New water heater, New HVAC system, Entire downstairs Brand New Wood Laminate Flooring! Formal living/Dining room, great room with gas fireplace, ceiling fan, open kitchen with all appliances, Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet, Master bath with dual vanity, garden tub. Two other bedrooms upstairs, Laundry upstairs. All new carpet, new paint, new blinds, newly stained large deck, totally private fenced backyard. Must See! NO PETS. Apply Online!