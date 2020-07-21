All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
9112 Royal Highlands Ct.
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:46 PM

9112 Royal Highlands Ct.

9112 Royal Highlands Court · No Longer Available
Location

9112 Royal Highlands Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Awesome 3BR, 2.5 BA, 1 car gar 2 story house in most sought after community Southampton in Ballantyne, South Charlotte. BRAND NEW GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOP, ALL bathrooms have NEW tile floor, New water heater, New HVAC system, Entire downstairs Brand New Wood Laminate Flooring! Formal living/Dining room, great room with gas fireplace, ceiling fan, open kitchen with all appliances, Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet, Master bath with dual vanity, garden tub. Two other bedrooms upstairs, Laundry upstairs. All new carpet, new paint, new blinds, newly stained large deck, totally private fenced backyard. Must See! NO PETS. Apply Online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. have any available units?
9112 Royal Highlands Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. have?
Some of 9112 Royal Highlands Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9112 Royal Highlands Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. offers parking.
Does 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. have a pool?
No, 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9112 Royal Highlands Ct. has units with dishwashers.
