Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5bath property near shopping and dining in North Charlotte! Property located near I-485 and I-77. Appliances Included (Refrigerator, stove, microwave, Washer and Dryer). Will Not last long. Schedule your showing today! Tenant Screening: applicants must have good rental history, stable income, and no eviction history. There is a $50 Application fee per Applicant over 18 years old. Credit and background check required.