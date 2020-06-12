9109 Spyglass Place

Amenities

This cozy cottage style townhome is comprised of 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen incorporates the perfect balance with dark stained cabinetry and white countertops. The upstairs spacious master bedroom connects to a novelty bathroom. The shower includes a tile backsplash & ceramic tub. The flooring features a unique small tile design & granite countertops. Relax on the secluded back patio while sipping on your morning cup of coffee or enjoy grilling out as the seasons begin to warm up this 2020!



Sorry, no pets.



Located near: Sparrow Pond, Mecklenburg Wildlife Club, Robert L. Smith District Park & I-485.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**