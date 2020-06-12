All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9109 Spyglass Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9109 Spyglass Place
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:10 PM

9109 Spyglass Place

9109 Spyglass Place · (888) 372-7528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9109 Spyglass Place, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This cozy cottage style townhome is comprised of 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen incorporates the perfect balance with dark stained cabinetry and white countertops. The upstairs spacious master bedroom connects to a novelty bathroom. The shower includes a tile backsplash & ceramic tub. The flooring features a unique small tile design & granite countertops. Relax on the secluded back patio while sipping on your morning cup of coffee or enjoy grilling out as the seasons begin to warm up this 2020!

Sorry, no pets.

Located near: Sparrow Pond, Mecklenburg Wildlife Club, Robert L. Smith District Park & I-485.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 Spyglass Place have any available units?
9109 Spyglass Place has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9109 Spyglass Place have?
Some of 9109 Spyglass Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 Spyglass Place currently offering any rent specials?
9109 Spyglass Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 Spyglass Place pet-friendly?
No, 9109 Spyglass Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9109 Spyglass Place offer parking?
No, 9109 Spyglass Place does not offer parking.
Does 9109 Spyglass Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9109 Spyglass Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 Spyglass Place have a pool?
No, 9109 Spyglass Place does not have a pool.
Does 9109 Spyglass Place have accessible units?
No, 9109 Spyglass Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 Spyglass Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9109 Spyglass Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9109 Spyglass Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity