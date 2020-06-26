9101 Nolley Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Newly updated and stunning town home with access to it all! Seconds to Galleria shops, dining, boutiques and entertainment! Close to Monroe Rd, Sardis Rd N and 74. Recent updates include paint, all new floors (vinyl plank down and carpet up), renovated bathroom and all appliances are included (W/D too). Great layout for entertaining with eat in kitchen and fireplace in the extra large den. Enclosed back patio is great for gardening or fido. This home features a large open floorplan that opens to the backyard. The kitchen is a great size and features a breakfast room overlooking the front of the home. The upstairs features two large bedrooms and a shared bath. The lovely community has tree lined streets and is minutes from Charlotte and downtown Matthews. Community pool is available to join for a fee, ask for more info. Take a look today!