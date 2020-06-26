All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM

9101 Nolley Court

9101 Nolley Court · No Longer Available
Location

9101 Nolley Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly updated and stunning town home with access to it all! Seconds to Galleria shops, dining, boutiques and entertainment! Close to Monroe Rd, Sardis Rd N and 74. Recent updates include paint, all new floors (vinyl plank down and carpet up), renovated bathroom and all appliances are included (W/D too). Great layout for entertaining with eat in kitchen and fireplace in the extra large den. Enclosed back patio is great for gardening or fido. This home features a large open floorplan that opens to the backyard. The kitchen is a great size and features a breakfast room overlooking the front of the home. The upstairs features two large bedrooms and a shared bath. The lovely community has tree lined streets and is minutes from Charlotte and downtown Matthews. Community pool is available to join for a fee, ask for more info. Take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9101 Nolley Court have any available units?
9101 Nolley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9101 Nolley Court have?
Some of 9101 Nolley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9101 Nolley Court currently offering any rent specials?
9101 Nolley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9101 Nolley Court pet-friendly?
No, 9101 Nolley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9101 Nolley Court offer parking?
No, 9101 Nolley Court does not offer parking.
Does 9101 Nolley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9101 Nolley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9101 Nolley Court have a pool?
Yes, 9101 Nolley Court has a pool.
Does 9101 Nolley Court have accessible units?
No, 9101 Nolley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9101 Nolley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9101 Nolley Court has units with dishwashers.
